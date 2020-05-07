Dana White: No Punishment For Jon Jones Following DWI Arrest

Spread the word!













It looks like UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones won’t face any repercussions for his latest infraction with the law.

Jones was arrested in March for aggravated DWI and negligent use of a firearm among other things. A plea deal was eventually reached but many believed he could face further punishment from the UFC for violating the fighter code of conduct.

That doesn’t seem to be the plan according to UFC president Dana White who hopes “Bones” will be ready to compete later this year.

“We haven’t spoken (since prison), but I hope he’ll fight later this year,” White told Brazilian publication Combate (translated via Google Translate). “For my part, there will be no penalty.”

The UFC will undoubtedly receive criticism if they decide not to punish Jones as it sets a bad example and precedent.

However, it appears the situation with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is also playing a role as White would ideally like to have him compete as soon as possible as he looks to resume the fight schedule this month.

One fighter who was looking for Jones to get punished was Dominick Reyes. At the same time, he will also be happy with the news as it means he could get the chance to face the Endicott native in a rematch later this year. “The Devastator” pushed Jones to his limit but lost out a close unanimous decision in their UFC 247 headliner back in February.

Another candidate is Jan Blachowicz who has won seven of his last eight outings.

Whoever the opponent may be, it certainly looks like Jones will be defending his title later this year.

What do you make of White not punishing Jones?