Actor Terry Crews challenges UFC icon Anderson Silva to a fight on June 15, ‘The Spider’ accepts

ByCraig Pekios
UFC Hall of Famer and former middleweight world champion Anderson Silva will return to action on June 15 for a fight with… Terry Crews?!

Yes, you read that correctly. In a video clip that literally nobody saw coming, Crews issued a challenge to the MMA legend, suggesting that the two stars from two very different mediums will collide in a bout emanating from Silva’s native Brazil.

“Anderson Silva, I’ve been training, I’m ready. I will see you at fight night, on June 15th, in Brazil. Let’s Go. Anderson Silva, me and you. Let’s make it happen. “

Anderson Silva has since responded to the post on Crews’ Instagram, writing: “See you June 15.”

Few details have been provided regarding Silva’s return to action next month, but rumors suggest that the bout will be a boxing match — a safe bet considering ‘The Spider’ has competed inside the squared circle four times since walking away from the UFC in 2020.

The contest is also expected to be the final fight of Silva’s illustrious combat sports career.

Who is Terry Crews and Why is he fighting Anderson Silva?

For those unfamiliar, Terry Crews is a well-known actor who has played prominent roles on both the big and small screen. The buffed-out former football player has appeared on popular television series including Everybody Hates Chris and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Primetime TV fans likely recognize him as the host of NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

Crews has also featured in a slew of noteworthy films including Training Day, The Longest Yard, Idiocracy, Bridesmaids, The Expendables franchise, and Deadpool 2.

Despite his hulking appearance, Crews has never actually competed in any type of combat sport. He is, however, a natural athlete, being drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the 11th round of the 1991 NFL draft. He was also signed by the Packers, Chargers, and the Commanders (former the Redskins) before retiring from the sport in 1997.

Crews and Silva are no strangers to one another, previously hosting regional variants of the Netflix reality series Ultimate Beastmaster.

As for why Crew would be the man to face Anderson Silva in the MMA icon’s final fight, who the hell knows? But we’ll most certainly watch it.

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

