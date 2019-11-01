Jorge Masvidal Faces Off With Nate Diaz Before UFC 244 (Video)

Earlier today (Fri. November 1, 2019) the UFC held its UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins for tomorrow’s pay-per-view (PPV) event. The show goes down from Madison Square Garden in New York City.
In the main event, UFC welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will meet for the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship. Also present for the weigh-in was WWE legend and Hollywood megastar, The Rock, who will present the winner with the title tomorrow night. Diaz was flanked by older brother and former 170-pound title challenger Nick Diaz.
After stepping on the scale, Masvidal and Diaz starred down one final time before being locked inside the Octagon with one another tomorrow night. Check it out here.
UFC 244 Card
Main Card:
- Baddest Mother F*cker Championship (Welterweight): Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz
- Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till
- Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Vicente Luque
- Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Blagoy Ivanov
- Lightweight: Kevin Lee vs. Gregor Gillespie
Preliminary Card:
- Light heavyweight: Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker
- Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Makwan Amirkhani
- Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
- Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Early Prelims:
- Women’s flyweight: Jennifer Maia vs. Katlyn Chookagian
- Welterweight: Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre
- Featherweight: Julio Arce vs. Hakeem Dawodu
What did you make of the final staredown between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz?
