Jorge Masvidal Faces Off With Nate Diaz Before UFC 244 (Video)

Earlier today (Fri. November 1, 2019) the UFC held its UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins for tomorrow’s pay-per-view (PPV) event. The show goes down from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

In the main event, UFC welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will meet for the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship. Also present for the weigh-in was WWE legend and Hollywood megastar, The Rock, who will present the winner with the title tomorrow night. Diaz was flanked by older brother and former 170-pound title challenger Nick Diaz.

After stepping on the scale, Masvidal and Diaz starred down one final time before being locked inside the Octagon with one another tomorrow night. Check it out here.

UFC 244 Card

Main Card:

Baddest Mother F*cker Championship (Welterweight): Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz

Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Vicente Luque

Stephen Thompson vs. Vicente Luque Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Blagoy Ivanov

Derrick Lewis vs. Blagoy Ivanov Lightweight: Kevin Lee vs. Gregor Gillespie

Preliminary Card:

Light heavyweight: Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker

Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Shane Burgos vs. Makwan Amirkhani Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Brad Tavares vs. Edmen Shahbazyan Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Early Prelims:

Women’s flyweight: Jennifer Maia vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Jennifer Maia vs. Katlyn Chookagian Welterweight: Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre

Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre Featherweight: Julio Arce vs. Hakeem Dawodu

What did you make of the final staredown between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz?