UFC 244 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Live Stream & Video: Masvidal vs. Diaz

By
Jon Fuentes
-
UFC 244 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
Spread the word!

Earlier today (Fri. November 1, 2019) the UFC held its official weigh-ins for UFC 244 in New York City. Tomorrow night, welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will collide for the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship.

In the co-main event, at middleweight, Darren Till makes his divisional debut against ex-interim title challenger Kelvin Gastelum. The UFC has lined up a stacked card ahead of tomorrow’s Madison Square Garden showdown. Check out the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins, which will include Masvidal and Diaz’s final staredown before their fight, below.

UFC 244 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Main Card:

  • Welterweight: Jorge Masvidal (169.6) vs. Nate Diaz (170.4)
  • Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum (184) vs. Darren Till (186)
  • Welterweight: Stephen Thompson (170.4) vs. Vicente Luque (170.2)
  • Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis (265) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (257)
  • Lightweight: Kevin Lee (155.6) vs. Gregor Gillespie (155.4)

Preliminary Card:

  • Light heavyweight: Corey Anderson (204.6) vs. Johnny Walker (204.8)
  • Featherweight: Shane Burgos (145.8) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (145.4)
  • Middleweight: Brad Tavares (184.6) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185)
  • Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski (244) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (246.2)

Early Prelims:

  • Women’s flyweight: Jennifer Maia (127.2) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (125.4)
  • Welterweight: Lyman Good (169.6) vs. Chance Rencountre (170.8)
  • Featherweight: Julio Arce (145.4) vs. Hakeem Dawodu (148.5)

What did you think of the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins? Who are you picking in Masvidal vs. Diaz?

If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!