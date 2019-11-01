UFC 244 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Live Stream & Video: Masvidal vs. Diaz

Spread the word!













Earlier today (Fri. November 1, 2019) the UFC held its official weigh-ins for UFC 244 in New York City. Tomorrow night, welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will collide for the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship.

In the co-main event, at middleweight, Darren Till makes his divisional debut against ex-interim title challenger Kelvin Gastelum. The UFC has lined up a stacked card ahead of tomorrow’s Madison Square Garden showdown. Check out the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins, which will include Masvidal and Diaz’s final staredown before their fight, below.

UFC 244 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Main Card:

Welterweight: Jorge Masvidal (169.6) vs. Nate Diaz (170.4)

Jorge Masvidal (169.6) vs. Nate Diaz (170.4) Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum (184) vs. Darren Till (186)

Kelvin Gastelum (184) vs. Darren Till (186) Welterweight: Stephen Thompson (170.4) vs. Vicente Luque (170.2)

Stephen Thompson (170.4) vs. Vicente Luque (170.2) Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis (265) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (257)

Derrick Lewis (265) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (257) Lightweight: Kevin Lee (155.6) vs. Gregor Gillespie (155.4)

Preliminary Card:

Light heavyweight: Corey Anderson (204.6) vs. Johnny Walker (204.8)

Corey Anderson (204.6) vs. Johnny Walker (204.8) Featherweight: Shane Burgos (145.8) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (145.4)

Shane Burgos (145.8) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (145.4) Middleweight: Brad Tavares (184.6) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185)

Brad Tavares (184.6) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185) Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski (244) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (246.2)

Early Prelims:

Women’s flyweight: Jennifer Maia (127.2) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (125.4)

Jennifer Maia (127.2) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (125.4) Welterweight: Lyman Good (169.6) vs. Chance Rencountre (170.8)

Lyman Good (169.6) vs. Chance Rencountre (170.8) Featherweight: Julio Arce (145.4) vs. Hakeem Dawodu (148.5)

What did you think of the UFC 244 ceremonial weigh-ins? Who are you picking in Masvidal vs. Diaz?