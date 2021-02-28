With rumblings suggesting current BMF championship holder, Jorge Masvidal is set to earn an immediate rematch with Kamaru Usman for the undisputed welterweight championship in his next matchup — the Floridian is currently targeting a return to the Octagon in August or September.



Dropping a unanimous decision shutout loss to incumbent 170-pound champion, Usman at UFC 251 on ‘Fight Island’ last July — Masvidal was the subject of a somewhat surprising callout from Usman following his successful title knockback against former Sanford MMA teammate, Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 in February.



Masvidal replaced Burns on just six day’s notice back in July of last year, and Usman has now claimed that if he clashed with the American Top Team veteran again — he would put him in a “coffin“, and how he wants to leave Masvidal no excuses this time around.



Masvidal, who attended Canelo Alvarez’s knockout win over Avni Yildirim last night in the ‘Sunshine State’ — claimed that he was fighting for the “belt” in September.



“Right now, I’m focusing on me,” Masvidal said during an interview with Boxing Social. “(I’m) fighting for the belt, which is gonna be in August or September — September, we just got word of it.“



Masvidal also spoke with IFLTV reporter, Andrew McCart — where he echoed claims that he’ll be back in action in August or September, but failed to elaborate on a potential opponent.

“August, (or) September, somebody is getting baptised in my realm, that’s what I’m worried about,” Masvidal said. “And the people are going to like it when they find out who it is.” (H/T Chisanga Malata)

Whilst Usman has presented himself as a potential opponent for Masvidal, the longtime contender has constantly been linked with a grudge-match against former American Top Team teammate, Colby Covington which has so far yet to materialise.



The 36-year-old Miami native’s last professional victory came at UFC 244 in November of 2019 where he was crowned the symbolic BMF champion via a third round doctors’ stoppage win over Nate Diaz at a Madison Square Garden main event.