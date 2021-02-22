A rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal is not dead in the water just yet.

It looked like the bitter rivals would be competing again soon as they were receptive to the idea of running it back following Usman’s win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 earlier this month.

However, things seemed to change after some recent tweets from the pair last week.

“That’s what I thought. Full camp he says nope! Got cold feet when you heard we said yes #freebritney,” Masvidal tweeted in response to Usman.

Not according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

On Monday, Helwani reported that he would be shocked if it didn’t come together has he was told it’s pretty close to being finalized.

“This fight’s not dead,” Helwani said on his show with Daniel Cormier. “Honestly, I’d be shocked if this fight doesn’t happen… They’re pretty close from what I’m told.”

Don't close the book on an Usman-Masvidal rematch just yet 👀



Perhaps we’ll get more updates in the coming days.

Usman notably faced Masvidal in the UFC 251 headliner in July last year. Usman was originally supposed to defend his welterweight title against Burns on that card until the latter had to pull out due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Masvidal would step in on six days’ notice and lose a drab unanimous decision.

