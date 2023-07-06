Three men learned the hard way that you don’t mess with Jorge Masvidal or his ornamentation.

The recently retired two-time welterweight title challenger revealed that he was involved in a bathroom brawl while in China for a UFC event held inside the Shenzhen Universade Sports Centre Arena in 2019. Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Masvidal discussed the incident in detail.

“I was actually in China…. three random European guys. I was in the bathroom. I had a nice chain on at the time and I was waiting in line to wash my hands,” Masvidal said. “These guys are behind me and somebody picks up my chain with their fingers and turns to his friend and starts saying something in a language that I’m not understanding, and I turn around very politely and I go, ‘Hey, relax, bro. It’s all good’. And I go forward to get away because he’s literally grabbing my chain. Like, I’ve never seen you in my life, you can’t do that.”

“Then I’m here, I’m looking in the reflection in the mirror, and the guy goes like this (jerks hand in the air) and lifts up my chain like an a**hole, and he says something to me in whatever language he was speaking. So I was like, I know what’s going to happen next. If these guys keep doing this, they’re going to take everything I’ve got, so when I turned around, the guy got in my face and then yeah, it was like a sleeping bomb went off in there” (h/t BJPenn.com).

It was at that point the three unidentified European men knew they’d f*cked up.

“Knocked the f*ck out – him and his two buddies,” he continued. “They rushed me. The one dude got in my face, I told him to get back, he didn’t understand me, he got closer, boom. Down. His friends come rushing at me, what am I going to do? All in a bathroom.”

Jorge Masvidal Bailed Before Police Arrived at the Scene

By the time it was all said and done, Jorge Masvidal had three bodies stacked up and still remembered to wash his hands before returning to his seat.

“I wash my hands still after I’m done with them. I go to the section where we’re hanging out, and the dude that was in charge of the group, he comes to me and he says, ‘Hey, check this out. Cops are on their way because they said somebody got beat up in the bathroom. In China, if you go to jail, you don’t see the judge, you don’t get bail for 10 days. So right or wrong, you’re going to be in there for 10 days if you do get arrested. I wasn’t going to take that chance, so I just took off.”

Afraid of being arrested in a foreign country, Masvidal immediately left the arena and returned to his hotel.

“I was about to have the time of my life, and then this happened. So after that, I just got into a cab and went back to my hotel and hung out in the lobby.”