Masvidal was slated to finally settle his rivalry with welterweight-foe, Edwards at next month’s UFC 269 pay-per-view event, until reports emerged that he had been forced to remove himself from proceedings against the #3 ranked contender due to an undisclosed injury.

Questioning the validity of American Top Team mainstay, Masvidal’s injury — McGregor claimed that given the fact the Floridian had put pen to paper on his contract to face Team Renagade BJJ & MMA staple, Edwards next month, he should honor that contract regardless of the circumstances.



McGregor, who is currently recovering from a fractured left tibia suffered in his UFC 264 first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Masvidal’s teammate, Dustin Poirier, is expected to remain sidelined until the summer next year at the earliest. However, has engaged in recent social media back-and-forths with Masvidal, Nate Diaz, Michael Chandler, and Rafael dos Anjos.

Jorge Masvidal claims Conor McGregor will soon end up “snorting himself to death”



Giving his thoughts on McGregor’s comments towards him, Masvidal boldly claimed that the Crumlin native was “bitter“, and will eventually “snort himself to death” — alluding that the Dubliner is dealing with a substance abuse issue.

“I think he is a bitter old man just screaming at the TV all day,” Jorge Masvidal told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “It sucks for him that’s he’s broken. He’s gotten broken so many times that he can’t put himself back together as far as fighting goes. Like, go have a regular life, bro. This dudes gonna end up snorting himself to death. So I’m not worried about him. I’m just trying to get big paychecks and fight. You go to rehab, motherf*cker, and treat older people the right way. When they sign us to fight, I’ll teach you some respect.“

“I couldn’t really care less for him,” Jorge Masvidal continued. “He’s a 145-er — I’m a 170-pounder. Full-grown man-size. Have him deal with fun-size. I’ve always addressed this when it comes up — we’re not even going to entertain this f*cking cockroach. He’s mad because what’s-his-face is signed to whatever the f*ck his company’s called, and they were going to collect the biggest paycheck they were very going to collect off my ass fighting and beating Leon’s ass. It’s not going to happen anymore, so you can see the bitterness get exposed, but he just picked the wrong dude.“

“He can still get that paycheck, but mini-ass midget doesn’t want to tell his guy, ‘Yo, wait up, just fight him later and we’ll still get the paycheck’ — it might even be bigger because there’s more publicity behind it. But he’s a corny midget f*ck. So what do you say?” Jorge Masvidal said. (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)



Whilst McGregor is still recovering from his leg injury, the December showdown between Masvidal and Edwards was slated to come as the former title challenger’s first since a brutal second round knockout loss to reigning division kingpin, Kamaru Usman back in April at UFC 261.

