Jorge Masvidal did something he has never done before when he pulled out of a bout due to injury.

“Gamebred” recently withdrew from his long-awaited grudge match at UFC 269 with Leon Edwards.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Masvidal refused to reveal exactly what injury forced him off the December 11 pay-per-view card but did give a timeline for his rehab and subsequent return to the Octagon.

“(It was) a good injury,” Masvidal said. “A good injury happened. I don’t think I’ve ever signed a bout agreement and pulled out ever. In my whole history in the UFC, this is my first time. I don’t want to discuss the actual injury that I got. It should impact me for five to six weeks. The reason is that I never discuss my injuries online is, why? Why am I going to give info out on myself?”

Masvidal wants to push the fight back but understands why Edwards his not willing to do that.

“I told the UFC that we could push it back further,” Masvidal said. “It’s up to Leon, and from his initial response, he doesn’t want to wait and I don’t blame him. If he has an option to fight for a title or wait two more months for me, I don’t know what he wants to do or nor do I give a f*ck. All I know is if he wants to go February or March, we can go. If he doesn’t want to wait, then he’s onto the next thing.”

‘Rocky’ reacted angrily to Masvidal’s withdrawal from UFC 269 calling him a “fraud” and suggested the BMF titleholder never intended on fighting him. ‘Gambred’ gave his thoughts on Edwards taking shots at him over the past week.

“(Edwards) could respond to all of that and make all of that be true and known (by) just fighting in March,” Masvidal said. “Shut your mouth. Wait for me. Fight in March. Whatever, you know? I have history on my side. I’ve always made weight. I’ve never pulled out of a signed agreement. I have history on my side. First time, I’m coming off two losses. I’ve just got to make sure I go in there healthy and well to give it my all. If he wants to wait until February or March, I can decapitate him on sight for the world to see. If he doesn’t, I mean, what can I do, you know?”

Who is next for Jorge Masvidal?

With both welterweights coming off two losses to the champion it seems only right for former friends turned rivals, Masvidal and Colby Covington to fight next. But, Masvidal says in an ideal world he’ll still get the chance to settle his beef with Edwards.

If it was right now on this particular date and time, I would say I’d beat Leon’s ass because I signed. I made an agreement as a man like, ‘Hey, I’m f*cking you up next.’ I want to hold (true) to that as much as possible. But if that’s not able to happen, of course I’d love to bash Colby’s face. We’re talking about the biggest coward in my sport, all across all divisions, all sports.

“This guy is the king coward. He can’t control himself from being a coward so I’d love to smash his face in and get a handsome reward from it. But at this particular time, since I signed first for Leon, I would like to address his b*tchass first and then we’ll take care of the fragile that guy. Now, he’s changing his thing where he’s a nice guy and sh*t. Usman beat his ass so hard and now he’s the nice guy. Damn, what a f*cking turn of events, huh? That f*cking coward.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Do you think we will ever see the fight between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards ?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.