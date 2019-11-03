Jorge Masvidal Confirms Nate Diaz Rematch Will Happen, Unsure When

Spread the word!













Fans were not happy with the way Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz ended at UFC 244 last night (Sat. November 2, 2019). Masvidal and Diaz went three full rounds in which “Gamebred” was dominating things on the feet; rocking Diaz, dropping him several times, and being up on the judges’ scorecards heading into the fourth round.

However, Diaz had suffered a bad cut on his eyebrow, as well as another nasty gash just under his eye. The doctor stepped in to take a look at the cuts, and determined it was too bad to allow Diaz to continue fighting. Masvidal was awarded the TKO victory due to a Doctor Stoppage, and declared the Baddest Mother F*cker in the game.

UFC president Dana White expressed little to no interest in a rematch given how dominant Masvidal was. However, the Miami native is in agreement with Diaz that they need to run it back – he’s just unsure when that will happen. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“I’m the most competitive person this whole (expletive) company has ever seen,” Masvidal said. “I don’t want nothing to take my greatness, to say some guy tripped on a pebble and that’s how I beat him. That’s not me. I want to end them, I want to send them off to another dimension and I respect the dude but that’s the type of artwork I like to do. I didn’t get him on this one.

“Are we going to rematch tomorrow or next week? I don’t know. But it will happen at some point. I’m open to the money and he’s a money fight. If Canelo (Alvarez) wants to get his ass kicked I’ll take that fight. I’m just here to get the biggest checks possible. But Nate is in the future for a fact. If we’re doing it the next year or the year after that, but it’s going to happen.”

Many believe Masvidal was starting to slow down in the third round before the stoppage, and Diaz was just getting ready to get going. But the American Top Team (ATT) product disagrees.

“As far as painting my Picasso, I almost got to do it,” Masvidal said. “I heard a lot of comments, I read a lot of media stuff, I heard a lot of people saying the later the fight goes or when it goes to the ground in certain situations I would be outworked and outclassed. Not happening.

“I want somebody to pull up a fight that I’ve faded in the fourth or the fifth round. That’s not going to happen. What happened in the third was just sign to keep happening in the fourth and in the fifth. That’s exactly how we saw the fight playing out. We touch him up on the chin, if he’s still there when we touch him up n the chin then we’ll go to the body, we’ll win the wrestling scrambles, we’ll win the clinch work and he’ll get tired from the damage we’re putting out.”

Do you think a rematch between Masvidal and Diaz will ever happen?