Jorge Masvidal is interested in a matchup with Gilbert Burns for his next fight.

“BMF” title holder Jorge Masvidal has been rallying for an outing with Conor McGregor in recent weeks. The two have gone back and forth online taking jabs at each other but there seem to be no concrete developments yet. With Masvidal currently unmatched with an opponent for his next bout, former title challenger Gilbert Burns offered his services for the seasoned veteran.

Burns went as far as to say that he’d be willing to pen a deal that prohibited takedowns, suggesting a standup war against the prolific striker.

Jorge Masvidal is interested in the Gilbert Burns matchup after his legal troubles get resolved

In an appearance on The Fighter vs. The Writer podcast, Jorge Masvidal expressed his interest in taking on Gilbert Burns. He was against the idea of Burns not being able to use his grappling abilities and seemed respectful of the callout.

“I don’t want Gilbert to sign no contract that says no takedowns,” Masvidal said. “Do your game, my brother. Do what’s gotten you here. I know he’s a world champion in [Brazilian jiu-jitsu]. I’m trying to work on my grappling, always trying to get better. So do everything that God has allowed you to do and blessed you to do.”

He revealed that Burns was an opponent he was looking at before the chances of fighting McGregor came up.

“Definitely a fight that interests me,” Masvidal said. “Before the Conor fight came up, that’s the one that called me out and I was like, this is a guy that comes to fight.

“The whole world doesn’t know him but they will, because he comes to fight. He’s going to try and choke you out, knock you out, and just has a good style. I like the fight.” (ht MMA Fighting)

Masvidal’s legal issues that will delay his return

“Gamebred” is coming off a lopsided decision loss to Colby Covington at UFC 272 earlier in March. Following the loss, Masvidal took matters into his own hands, quite literally. He was alleged to have got into a physical altercation with “Chaos” outside a steak restaurant in Miami.

Masvidal allegedly walked up to Covington in a disguise and proceeded to sucker punch his once best friend. Covington reportedly chipped his front tooth and suffered damage to his Rolex. He chose to press charges against “Gamebred” and is currently in an ongoing legal battle. The 37-year-old Miami native is being accused of aggravated battery and criminal mischief, two felony charges he pleaded not guilty to.

While Masvidal is hopeful that he can return this year, he isn’t making any promises until things are confirmed.

“Once some of these legal issues I’ve got going on [are settled], I’m setting a date,” Masvidal said. “That’s another reason why we’re not setting dates right now, because I’ve just got to figure out some things and then we’ll lock it in.”

Would you like to see Jorge Masvidal fight Gilbert Burns?