It seems that Gilbert Burns is ready to make his Octagon return.

Two months after his Fight of The Year contender against Khamzat “Borz” Chimaev, Gilbert Burns has revealed that he is very much ready to return, and even has a perfect dance partner in mind. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Burns had this to say:

“I’m kind of itching a little bit to be back in there again…I think one of the possibilities is Jorge Masvidal. He’s already shown a lot of interest in getting that fight, and I have nothing but respect for that guy but…I need to get a finish.” Burns elaborated further on this by highlighting how razor-close his last fight with Chimaev was, and also made it clear that he doesn’t want to leave the fate of his fights to the judges.”

Gilbert Burns wants Jorge Masvidal next

Explaining further about why it is Masvidal specifically that Burns would like to return against, “Durinho” stated that:

“Jorge’s a big name, and I think we’ll put on a show”. He once again made clear his respect for Masvidal, a guy who has had “over 50 fights…including backyard fights.” Durinho also called on the UFC to make the fight in any arena in Florida, noting the strong presence of “the Latin and Brazilian communities” there. He also called for the BMF belt to be put on the line too.

Burns, as mentioned above, is coming off a loss to Khamzat Chimaev, albeit in a truly epic fight for the ages, whilst Masvidal is coming off a pretty dominant loss to bitter rival and arch-enemy, Colby “Chaos” Covington. However, Masvidal’s issues do not end there, with his current legal issues rumbling on following his assault of Covington at a Miami steakhouse back in March of this year.