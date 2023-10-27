Ex-UFC star Jorge Masvidal confirms plan for boxing move in 2024: ‘Somebody is going to get killed’

Despite calling time on his combat sports career back in April of this year, former two-time UFC welterweight championship challenger, Jorge Masvidal, has announced plans for a boxing move in 2024, claiming an opponent of his will be “killed” when they share the squared circle.

Masvidal, a former two-time welterweight title challenger under the banner of the UFC, called time on his storied mixed martial arts career back in April of this year, suffered a fourth consecutive defeat in the form of a one-sided unanimous decision loss to former title chaser, Gilbert Burns in Miami, Florida.

Turning his attention exclusively to promotional work in the time since, Masvidal, who heads up Gamebred Fighting Championships, briefly entertained a return to mixed martial arts, offering to rematch prior foe and arch-rival, Ben Askren in a rematch at a proposed UFC 300 event in April of next year.

However, this week, the American Top Team staple has claimed he will make a professional boxing transition next year, as he eyes a quickfire end to his retirement from combat sports.

Jorge Masvidal reveals plan to pursue boxing move in 2024

“No names right now, but I can tell you it’s early next year and I can tell you somebody is going to get killed,” Jorge Masvidal told ESPN during a recent interview.

“Logan (Paul) didn’t f*cking knock [Dillon Danis] dead,” Jorge Masvidal explained. “I really wanted Logan to knock him dead. So, I’m kind of mad at Logan. I hope he sends me my money back, you know? Not that I paid for it – but still.”

Without a combat sports victory since November 2019, Masvidal most recently turned in a third round doctor’s stoppage TKO win over Nate Diaz in an inaugural symbolic BMF championship bout under the banner of the UFC, with the latter recently making his professional boxing debut in a decision loss to Jake Paul back in August of this year.

