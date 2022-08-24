Jorge Masvidal bashes Daniel Cormier for arguing against his title shot & receives a fiery response: ‘you’re still butt hurt’

Jorge Masvidal and Daniel Cormier traded verbal jabs online after Cormier argued against Masvidal getting another title shot.

Following the reigning UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards’ shocking upset over the former pound-for-pound king, Kamaru Usman, Masvidal wasted no time in calling for a matchup against the new title holder. Masvidal’s team was in full force to make the case for a third title shot for “Gamebred,” but Cormier was having none of it.

Jorge Masvidal bashed Daniel Cormier for arguing against his title shot

After coming across Cormier dismissing his chances for Edwards’ first title defense, Masvidal took to Twitter to bash the former two-division UFC champion, pulling no punches in his criticism of “DC”.

“Guess you’re still butt hurt since I didn’t do the interview you requested on your weak YouTube channel during my fight week,” Masvidal wrote. “I know you needed my name to produce some sort of views since Ariel went solo and you became a has been.

“Just make sure when Dana calls and you tells. you to promote the biggest fight the current champ can make in the division which is me, wear your best suit from DXL and make sure you do as your told like a good boy. Maybe you’ll get a treat from your master #reasonpeoplewatchonmute #fakelifecoach #brokeadvice.”

Cormier fires back at Masvidal

Cormier appeared to take the dig in stride. He believed that it could not have been Masvidal who bashed him and suggested it to be the work of Masvidal’s manager, Malki Kawa, head of First Round Management.

“Jorge you’ve always been the man, Malik stay off his page,” Cormier responded. “I stand by what I said. You don’t get unlimited title fights Malki, beat Durinho get to 1-3 in last 4 and maybe get a title shot. See Malki now you got me disrespecting my friend Jorge.”

As for Edwards, UFC president Dana White indicated a trilogy bout with Usman would likely be next.