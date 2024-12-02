Jorge Masvidal Announces His Return to the UFC for April 2025

ByTimothy Wheaton
Gamebred’ Jorge Masvidal is a fan favorite in the MMA community, known for his stellar knockout run in 2019. After a few losses, he left the organization and took on freelance fighting. But, the Cuban-American will return to the UFC in April 2025 in Miami, Florida.

Jorge Masvidal UFC Comeback

The Cuban-American was one of the biggest names in the UFC when he challenged for Kamaru Usman’s welterweight titles. Prior to this, he was a staple of MMA having competed in Strikeforce, Bodog, Bellator, and elsewhere. In 2019, he knocked out Darren Till and Ben Askren with iconic knockouts to propel him to superstardom. After four losses in the UFC, he parted ways with the organization.

Jorge Masvidal UFC Next Fight

As a free agent, Jorge Masvidal competed in a professional boxing match against Nate Diaz and also founded Gamebred Fighting Championship. In a recent interview, ‘Gamebred’ has announced that he will be making a comeback in the UFC.

Jorge Masvidal said:

“I will be back. April next year in the UFC. Yes sir. We don’t have the opponent yet. Hopefully, by December we get the opponent. In April, Miami card.”

Jorge Masvidal is best known for his 5-second knockout of Ben Askren, the fastest in UFC history, with a flying knee. He also defeated Nate Diaz to capture the first BMF world title in the UFC. Outside of fighting, ‘Gamebred’ has found tremendous success with his Recuerdo Mezcal brand.

