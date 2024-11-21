Jorge Masvidal suggests Conor McGregor for UFC comeback fight: ‘I’ll break him’

Plotting his return to the UFC in the early goings of next year, Jorge Masvidal has once more welcomed the chance to share the Octagon with former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor — claiming he would “break” the Dubliner if they ever take on each other.

Masvidal, a former two-time undisputed welterweight title challenger under the banner of the promotion, also became the inaugural symbolic BMF champion back in 2019 with a victory against common-foe, Nate Diaz.

And departing the promotion in April of last year following a fourth consecutive loss, Miami native, Masvidal dropped a one-sided unanimous decision loss to fellow former title challenger, Gilbert Burns.

Making his sophomore boxing outing earlier this summer, Jorge Masvidal would take on the above-mentioned Diaz, with the Stockton native avenging his Octagon loss in a controversial split decision win in California.

Jorge Masvidal sounds out Conor McGregor pairing next

Confirming plans for a comeback to the UFC as soon as next year, Masvidal, who also recently inked terms to be represented by prominent manager and Dominance MMA leader, Ali Abdelaziz, sounded out a pairing with arch-rival, McGregor in his first outing as part of his return to the organization.

“I’d like for it to be Conor (McGregor) because I heard he also wants to fight on that same date,” Jorge Masvidal told MMA Junkie in Spanish. “He’s never mentioned my name because he knows I’ll rip his head off. However, if him and the UFC make that mistake, I’ll take his head off in Miami in April. But I don’t know if he wants it. He knows I’ll break him and make him look bad. I won’t take him down. I’ll strike with him and take him out of this orbit. He’s never mentioned my name, and it’s for a reason. …”

As well as a potential grudge fight with McGregor, Masvidal has also played up his chances of settling his long-standing grudge with former undisputed welterweight gold holder, Leon Edwards upon his return to the UFC.

“They’re saying he might want to do it, but I’m chilling. If he wants to do it, great, I’ll kill him,” Jorge Masvidal explained. If not, Leon Edwards. He and I have a history, and it’s time to settle it. He’s not booked, and neither am I. Let’s go, sign the contract, and I’ll break your face.”