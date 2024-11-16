Jake Paul backed to fight Jorge Masvidal next by bookies after criticized Mike Tyson win

Off the back of his unanimous decision win over Mike Tyson overnight, Jake Paul has been backed by the bookmakers to make his return to boxing in a showdown with either former UFC championship challenger, Jorge Masvidal — or arch-rival, Conor McGregor first and foremost.

Paul, who headlined a Netflix-broadcasted card overnight in Arlington, Texas, turned in a unanimous judging win over former undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson, landing a one-sided victory over the 58-year-old Brooklyn native.

WIth his win, Paul moved to 11-1 as a professional, following a prior knockout success against former UFC welterweight challenger and current BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) star, Mike Perry.

And staking his claim for a pairing with super middleweight champion, Canelo Alvarez in the near future, Ohio native claimed now was the time to take on the veteran Mexican puncher.

“Me vs. Canelo (Alvarez) at 200lb for the cruiserweight championship of the world is the biggest fight, arguably even bigger than me vs. Tyson, and it makes so much sense,” Jake Paul told following his fight overnight. “Canelo is on his way out.”

“He’s going to want a payday and I want to show the world all the stuff I’ve been talking about beating Canelo is actually true and I’ll have the biggest upset in the history of boxing,” Jake Paul explained. “We’ll fight to really see who is the face because after this event, I’m going to be claiming it.”

Jake Paul backed to box Jorge Masvidal or Conor McGregor next

However, according to BetOnline.ag — Paul is currently most likely to face off with either Masvidal or McGregor in his next boxing venture — with both drawing odds of +500 to fight him next, while long-time enemy, musician and YouTuber, KSI is a further potential foe at odds of +600.

Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor are the current favourites to box Jake Paul next 🥊



(odds via @BetOnline_ag) pic.twitter.com/scighqpuIj — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) November 16, 2024

On social media following his win, Paul offered to make a transition to mixed martial arts to take on McGregor — in a potential openweight fight with the Dublin striker.

“Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs,” Jake Paul posted on X. “That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t.”