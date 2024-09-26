‘Thirsty’ Jorge Masvidal Too Old to Be Re-Signed by the UFC

After retiring from mixed martial arts amid a four-fight losing skid, Jorge Masvidal is looking to make a return to the UFC and believes the promotion will be “begging” him to fight for a title after he “knocks” someone dead.

It’s been more than five years since ‘Gamebred’ has seen his hand raised in both MMA and boxing. Still, that hasn’t stopped the Miami native from talking a big game and insisting that he can stroll back into the Octagon whenever he feels like it and bag a big-money fight against the likes of Leon Edwards or current welterweight king Belal Muhammad.

Chael Sonnen disagrees.

Offering an unfiltered take on Masvidal’s recent comments via his YouTube channel, ‘The American Gangster’ promptly shut down the two-time title challenger by suggesting that he’s simply too old for the UFC to bother with him anymore.

“Now here we are, and I don’t predict for you that they’re gonna make that fight [Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards]. In fact, quite the opposite,” Sonnen said. “I don’t predict for you anybody at the age of 40 is going to get signed to the Ultimate Fighting Championship, including, if it’s a re-signing right, for a guy that’s coming back, I think of a guy who exhausts his contract, even on a winning streak, but along the way past 40. “Thank you very much for your time. That’s what I think. But there’s not an actual rule that says otherwise” (h/t MMA Mania).

Sonnen still open to seeing Jorge Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards

While Sonnen remains steadfast in his belief that the UFC is officially out of the ‘Gamebred’ business, he can’t deny that the built-in story between Masvidal and Edwards may be too good of an opportunity for the UFC to pass up.

“Even if it’s one night, and even if it’s in a checkers move, in a game of chess, where it’s got to have a return on investments, it’s got to have reasons, and you got to this fight carries to something else. You’re right. That is the way it’s done,” Sonnen said. “So, if we are discussing Leon and Masvdial and we’re trying to figure out why trying to justify it, and how exactly did we get here? Is it fun? Is it something I would like to see, I will just remind you three piece and a soda that should answer the question you.”

In March 2019, Masvidal infamously delivered ‘Rocky’ a “three-piece and a soda” during a backstage altercation in London. The two were scheduled to settle things inside the Octagon two years later, but Masvidal withdrew due to an injury.

Edwards went on to capture the welterweight title while Masvidal lost two more bouts before exiting the promotion in 2023.