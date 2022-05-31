Jordan Leavitt was offended by the booking of Paddy Pimblett since he doesn’t’ see himself as a “can”, but he also sees the good in it as Pimblett is a very popular fighter despite only being with the organization for a short time.

Leavitt has a record of 3-1 inside the UFC, and is coming off a split decision win over Trey Ogden where he was able to show off his dance moves after a win. This is the hardest fight to date for Paddy ‘The Baddy’ while ‘Monkey King’ will most likely be looking to test his grappling.

Leavitt didn’t believe that he looked “bad enough to get. fight against Pimblett in his last fight against Ogden.

“Honestly I was a bit offended because he’s been kind of picking fights that are easy,” Leavitt said in a recent interview with The Schmo (Transcribed by MMA Junkie). “I’m like, I must have looked really bad in my last fight to get this fight, so very flattered, kind of offended, but also excited.

In his two finishes, Leavitt had slammed his opponent (Matt Wiman) to knock him out and submitted Matt Sayles by an inverted triangle choke.

Jordan Leavitt believes that the fight with Pimblett will go on to be an “awkward decision”

“I’m kind of excited because they’re gonna get quiet when I finish the fight. They’re probably gonna riot when I twerk on them, so I’m excited. I’m really excited to meet him, I think he’s hilarious, I think the fight’s gonna be a lot of fun, and I’m intrigued to see how it’s gonna go. Statistically speaking, I think it’s gonna be submission,” Leavitt explained. “But if I had to put my money on it, I think it’s gonna be a very awkward decision. I think this fight is gonna be very strange.”

Pimblett has stormed onto the scene in the UFC and quickly became a fan favorite. His mix of trash taking and talent that he shows gets people excited. He has come back and won after being knocked down in both of his fights to start his UFC career. The Two will face off at the O2 Arena on July 23rd.

