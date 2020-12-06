Improving to 8-0, Jordan ‘The Monkey King’ Leavitt made good on his promotional bow with a worrying slam KO of veteran contender, Matt Wiman to open the main card of UFC Vegas 16.

Shooting for a double-leg, Leavitt, an alum of Dana White‘s Contender Series — managed to lock his hands as Wiman triangled his legs around the former’s hips.

Walking his way over to his own corner, Leavitt then posted his right forearm on Wiman’s neck before slamming the veteran to the canvas with a massive thud, knocking the 37-year-old Denver native unconscious in quite a worrying way.

Showing his respect and discipline, Leavitt electing against following up with any ground and pound as referee, Chris Tognoni immediately jumped to stop the action. As Wiman began to regain consciousness, Leavitt paid his respects to the former’s wife who was corning Wiman. Leavitt’s stunning slam stoppage comes as the twelfth slam finish in promotional history.

Check out the undefeated Leavitt’s massive slam KO of Wiman below.

