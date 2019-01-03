Listen: Jones & Gustafsson’s Post-Fight Conversation At UFC 232

There was a lot of mutual respect between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson after their fight this past weekend (Sat. December 29, 2018).

Jones finished Gustafsson in the third round of their UFC 232 main event meeting in Inglewood, California. After the fight, Jones was crowned the new UFC light heavyweight champion. In the UFC’s latest “The Thrill and The Agony” video, fans can hear what Jones and “The Mauler” said to one another after the fight.

Check it out here:

Jon Jones: “I know you’re not going anywhere.”

Alexander Gustafsson: “No, I’m not going f*cking anywhere. You were great. You’re the best in the world.”

Jon Jones: “Thanks man. You’re a bad man.”

Jones and Gustafsson’s fight was a rematch from their initial meeting in 2013. They headlined UFC 165 with one of the greatest UFC title fights in history. The bout went all five rounds, but it was Jones who emerged victorious via unanimous decision. For years Gustafsson tried to get back into the Octagon with Jones. He even faced then-205-pound champion Daniel Cormier for the belt in 2015.

Unfortunately for the Swede, he came up just short in a split decision. After five years he finally got his chance to avenge his loss to Jones.

This time “Bones” silenced all doubt that he is the better of the two world-class athletes.