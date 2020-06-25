Jon Jones Willing To Sit Out Years Until UFC Pays Him His Worth

Spread the word!













Jon Jones is prepared to sit out for years if the UFC isn’t willing to pay him his worth.

Jones has been embroiled in a dispute with the UFC ever since last month following failed negotiations for a move up to heavyweight to fight Francis Ngannou.

Dana White claimed Jones was asking for Deontay Wilder level money while “Bones” denied this, stating that negotiations never reached a stage where he could ask for a number.

He has since claimed he would be vacating his light heavyweight title and taking time away from the sport. Although there hasn’t been a real update on his status as a UFC champion since, Jones spoke out on the situation in a recent podcast appearance.

And he is willing to sit out for years if his current saga with the UFC goes on to benefit all the other fighters he feels are underpaid.

“I’m not asking for anything outrageous, and I know we’re in a pandemic, and I know when you’re a multimillionaire and you’re asking for more, it makes you seem like this greedy person,” Jones said on Steve-O’s “Wild Ride” podcast (via ESPN). “I’m very aware of all of this, but I’m also very aware that I have the voice and the platform to make change.

“Most of the guys who are doing the absolute worst are not in the position that they can say publicly, ‘I have a second job, I’m borrowing money from my parents.’ I know so many fighters who are living in the Jackson Wink MMA gym because they can’t afford to have their own apartment, and they’re UFC fighters. So this is sad.

“And if I have to have a bad relationship with Dana, sit out for two years, three years, to bring light to what’s happening, then these are the things people remember you for more than winning belts. I stood for the younger fighters.”

Jones Doesn’t Want To Fight Soon

Unlike other fighters like Jorge Masvidal who are also having pay disputes but would prefer to fight soon because they enjoy it, that isn’t the case for Jones.

He will only fight again when he’s paid the amount of money he feels he deserves.

“I don’t want to fight soon,” Jones said. “I have no interest in fighting in the UFC until I get paid what I believe I’m worth.

“I think it’s really powerful when you stand up for what you believe is right. I think eventually the UFC will realize that they’re being stubborn, will realize that they have a special athlete in myself, and I think they’ll eventually meet me halfway.”

As for his relationship with White? Jones feels it has become a lot more personal in recent years and feels as if the promotion doesn’t want him there.

“If it has gotten to a place of being personal, I would just much rather work for a company where I felt like I went home,” Jones added. “I’m home when I go to work. I have a great relationship with the UFC staff, but it’s a weird feeling when you feel like they don’t want you there.”

What do you make of Jones’ comments?