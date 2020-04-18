Jon Jones Wants Jan Blachowicz In Poland Over Dominick Reyes Rematch

Spread the word!













Jon Jones has told fans he wants to fight Polish contender Jan Blachowicz rather than rematch Dominick Reyes next.

Jones successfully defended his belt against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 earlier this year. The light-heavyweight champion earned a unanimous decision on the judge’s scorecards however many fans and pundits believe Reyes did enough to win the fight.

Reyes told MMA Junkie the UFC is on board with making a rematch between the pair but accused Jones of avoiding another “dog fight”, he said. “I know the UFC is on board. I know I’m on board. The issue is Jon right now. He’s going to say he’s down online, obviously on Twitter. When he gets those contracts in front of him, he’s a little different. That’s where we’re at.”

“It was a straight dog fight, brother,” Reyes added. “The last fight was a pure dog fight. I don’t think he wants to do that again. I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t think Jon Jones wants these hands again. He doesn’t want to get in this dog fight with me. That’s where we’re at.”

Jones took to social media last night to deny claims he’s avoiding another dog fight. The 205lb great said he’s simply looking to take on fresh opponents.

“Now suddenly I’m afraid of a good dogfight? Pretty sure I walked him down for 25 minutes straight when we fought. One thing about being the champion of the world, you got to search for fresh meat on every soil. I’m feeling like popping some cherries in Poland, haven’t had that yet.”

Jones and Blachowicz previously agreed to fight after the Polish power-puncher knocked out Corey Anderson at UFC Rio Rancho in February. It’s hard to say he doesn’t deserve a title shot after he previously beat Luke Rockhold and Jacare Souza during his current three-fight winning streak.

Who do you want to see Jon Jones face next? Jan Blachowicz or Dominick Reyes?