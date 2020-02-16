Jan Blachowicz Confronts Jon Jones After UFC Rio Rancho KO Win (Video)

Spread the word!













Last night (Sat. February 15, 2020) Jan Blachowicz made a huge statement in the UFC Rio Rancho main event.

Blachowicz showed off his signature Polish power by knocking out Corey Anderson in the very first round of their fight. After the knockout, Blachowicz went up to the cage and began to call out light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who was sitting cageside for the event. Blachowicz called for his shot at the 205-pound championship, and Jones was eating it all up.

Check out their confrontation here:

Jones is just a week removed from his successful light heavyweight title defense over Dominick Reyes in the UFC 247 main event. Although the scoring was controversial, as the Texas judges were making some questionable decisions all night, and many within the MMA community scored it for Reyes, the UFC hasn’t ruled out a rematch between Jones and Reyes next.

However, after seeing Blachowicz’s performance last night, it’ll be hard to deny the top-contender the next shot at the throne either.

What do you think about Blachowicz possibly fighting Jones next?