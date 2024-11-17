Jon Jones TKOs Stipe Miocic with Brutal Spinning Back Kick, Leaves Door Open for Aspinall Fight – UFC 309 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Jon Jones got the job done in convincing fashion at UFC 309 on Saturday night.

Returning to the Octagon for the first time since his title-winning performance against Ciryl Gane almost two years ago, ‘Bones’ looked as good as ever against the former two-time heavyweight titleholder Stipe Miocic.

From the get-go, Jones was in complete control of the bout, peppering Miocic with a series of kicks to the body and the lead leg. Jones nearly finished things in the opening round after securing a takedown and lighting up Miocic with a barrage of elbow strikes near the fence. Miocic did a good job of defending, but surviving the round was the best he could do from his back.

The second round wasn’t much more competitive than the first, but things came to a head in the third when Jones unleashed a nasty spinning back kick with less than a minute to go in the round. The kick immediately folded Miocic up against the fence and ‘Bones’ finished things with a few ground-and-pound strikes that forced referee Herb Dean to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official ResultJon Jones def. Stipe Miocic via TKO (spinning back kick to ground-and-pound) at 4:29 of Round 3.

Check Out Highlights From Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 309:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

