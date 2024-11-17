Jon Jones TKOs Stipe Miocic with Brutal Spinning Back Kick, Leaves Door Open for Aspinall Fight – UFC 309 Highlights

Jon Jones got the job done in convincing fashion at UFC 309 on Saturday night.

Returning to the Octagon for the first time since his title-winning performance against Ciryl Gane almost two years ago, ‘Bones’ looked as good as ever against the former two-time heavyweight titleholder Stipe Miocic.

From the get-go, Jones was in complete control of the bout, peppering Miocic with a series of kicks to the body and the lead leg. Jones nearly finished things in the opening round after securing a takedown and lighting up Miocic with a barrage of elbow strikes near the fence. Miocic did a good job of defending, but surviving the round was the best he could do from his back.

The second round wasn’t much more competitive than the first, but things came to a head in the third when Jones unleashed a nasty spinning back kick with less than a minute to go in the round. The kick immediately folded Miocic up against the fence and ‘Bones’ finished things with a few ground-and-pound strikes that forced referee Herb Dean to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Jon Jones def. Stipe Miocic via TKO (spinning back kick to ground-and-pound) at 4:29 of Round 3.

Check Out Highlights From Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 309:

BRUCE BUFFER INTRODUCES JON JONES : "THE ONE, THE ONLY" 🥶pic.twitter.com/MU4NGng3IM — Wisdom Celebrity (@WisdomCelebrity) November 17, 2024

Jon Jones is a GOAT!!!



All those elbows after and then cut Miocic at the end. #UFC#BOXINGnBBQ#MiocicJones



pic.twitter.com/FcYwCTrfMc — BOXING n BBQ (@BOXINGnBBQ) November 17, 2024

What a knock 😳 out by Jon Jones at #UFC309pic.twitter.com/dT4Alnw0uj — Matthew Murrie (@MattMurrie) November 17, 2024

BREAKING: UFC Champion Jon Jones does the ‘Trump dance’ after his win. pic.twitter.com/B1lX1hbkHR — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) November 17, 2024