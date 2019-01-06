Jon Jones Vs. Anthony Smith Targeted For UFC 235

Jon Jones is set to defend his light heavyweight title against Anthony Smith at UFC 235. C ontingent upon a license from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC).

The news broke late last night (Jan. 5, 2019) as UFC President Dana White confirmed the fight with TMZ. As it stands now the promotions plan is to book Jones’ first title defense against Smith at the March 2 PPV at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Multiple news outlets including LowkickMMA confirmed with Smith that he has indeed signed a bout agreement to fight Jones. The champions camp were not immediately reachable for comment (per MMAjunkie).

This fight is of course contingent on Jones appearing before the NSAC to address his latest “atypical” drug test result that sent UFC 232 from Nevada to Califonia.

Since moving up to light heavyweight Smith has rolled off three straight wins, all finishes. He and Jones engaged in some on-air chatter after Jones reclaimed his 205-pound title at UFC 235. This fight comes as a bit of a surprise for Smith as he had previously stated he believed Jones was going to angle for a bigger money fight.

Jones had been hinting of a quick turn around fight on social media. For Jones a quick start to 2019 is much appracited. Since 2015, the champ has only two offcial decsions in the Octagon.

For now anyway it looks as though a third fght with heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is on hold.