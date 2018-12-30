Video: Jon Jones & Anthony Smith Exchange Words On Final FOX Broadcast

Jon Jones reclaimed the light heavyweight title last night as he defeated Alexander Gustafsson for the second time at UFC 232.

Jones (23-1) wasted little time addressing his future after his TKO victory over Gustafsson last night. First “Bones” went at his greatest rival Daniel Cormier, as he proclaimed “daddy’s home” to the heavyweight champ. DC fired back as expected, but Jones wasn’t done yet.

Surging light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith just so happened to be working the FOX Sports 1 desk. He was making his debut as an analyst on the final UFC broadcast for the network. However, things got a little tense for a minute there when Smith asked Jones what he was doing in July.

Watch Jon Jones full post-fight interview with the FS1 studio crew including his awkward encounter with Anthony Smith courtesy of UFC on FOX: