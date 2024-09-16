Jon Jones expects UFC 309 retirement: ‘It’s going to be the last time more than likely’

Officially booked for his return to action after more than a year away from the Octagon, current heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has provided the biggest hint that his UFC 309 fight in November will mark his final combat sports outing –claiming he’s “likely” finished fighting after taking on Stipe Miocic.

Jones, a former undisputed light heavyweight titleholder twice in the promotion and prior pound-for-pound number one, is finally slated to snap his hiatus from action in the main event of UFC 309 later this year at Madison Square Garden, taking on the returning Ohio veteran, Miocic.

Out of action since he headlined UFC 285 back in March of last year, Jones most recently scooped the vacant heavyweight championship with a stunning first round win over Ciryl Gane, submitting the Frenchman with a dominant first frame guillotine choke win.

Jon Jones confirms likely retirement following UFC 309 return

And hinting at plans all summer to call time on his stunning mixed martial arts career following his expected fight with Miocic, Jon Jones appears to have those plans in action following comments made at Noche UFC over the course of last weekend — amid continued links to a title unification bout with current interim titleholder, Tom Aspinall.

“It’s going to be the last time,” Jon Jones told Clocked N’ Loaded of a potential career swansong at UFC 309. “More than likely.”

Long-rumored to take on Atherton native Aspinall following the interim champion’s successful title defense against perennial contender, Curtis Blaydes back in July with a hellacious first round knockout win at UFC 304 in Manchester, the veteran’s most recent retirement comments are sure to leave the Brit more than disappointed.

Prior to his heavyweight divisional most, Jones had been sidelined from combat sports since he landed a controversial decision win over then-light heavyweight title chaser, Dominick Reyes at the beginning of 2020, escaping the Texas card with his title narrowly in tow.