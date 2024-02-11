Jon Jones reveals he once again turned down offer to fight in UFC 300 main event: ‘I don’t think I’ll be ready’

Reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones claims he recently turned down the chance to main event UFC 300.

With just ver two months until the upcoming 300 card in April, the UFC are still yet to announce the main event and seem to be scrambling to find a booking. When looking at what matchups would be available, and Dana White confirming Conor McGregor will fight later on this year, the UFC are running out of viable matchups.

The UFC have already announced some brilliant fights, but they are missing the marquee matchup of which was alluded to.

Jon Jones confirms Hunter Campbell approached him to headline UFC 300

As time goes on, it seems more and more that the UFC are desperate to pull something together. Jones confirmed that he was recently approached in hopes of making him the main event, but said he had to turn it down as he would not be ready in time after suffering in injury last year.

“I got a call from Hunter Campbell, one of the head lawyers of the UFC, asking me, he said, ‘Jon I know it’s only nine weeks away but if there’s any chance that you’re feeling up to it, it’d be awesome news for the community that you’re coming back and headlining one of the biggest events ever.’” Jones told Submission Radio. (H/T MMA Insight)

“As honoured as I am for the opportunity, I just don’t think I’ll be ready. I just don’t. I’m getting up there in age and I only have a few more events left, and I want to give those events my all and make sure I come back 100%.”

Jon Jones is expected to return later this year and will take on Stipe Miocic after the fight was cancelled last year.

