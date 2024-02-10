Jon Jones shuts down retirement talk ahead of UFC return fight: ‘I can’t just walk away’

Despite continued speculation linking him with a decision to retire from mixed martial arts competition following his impending comeback title fight against Stipe Miocic, UFC heavyweight kingpin, Jon Jones claims he “can’t just walk away” from the Octagon should he beat the Ohio veteran.

Jones, a former two-time light heavyweight champion and current heavyweight champion, has been sidelined since he lifted vacated gold at the heavyweight limit last March, submitting former interim champion, Ciryl Gane with a first round guillotine choke submission win at UFC 285.

And forced from a November comeback at Madison Square Garden in a title defense against the returning, Miocic, Jones suffered a pectoral tendon tear just two weeks’ out from the bout – resulting in the shelving of the bout.

Jon Jones weighs up potential future after UFC return

Still targeting a return to the Octagon against Euclid veteran and former two-time champion, Miocic later this year, Jones claimed that despite speculation linking him – as well as Miocic with a stunning double retirement in the aftermath of their fight, he can’t see himself just walking away from the sport should he beat the former.

“I can’t say that,” Jon Jones told Submission Radio. “I’m really going to base whether I continue on how I compete against Stipe (Miocic), how I heal up from this injury. I could blow Stipe out of the water or it could be an absolute war. And I feel like I need to take one step at a time before seeing what I do next. But, the Tom (Aspinall) fight is definitely not off the table. Especially with how I’ve been feeling being out here (Melbourne).”

“I feel just totally reinvigorated and just re-engineered just being around all these fans,” Jon Jones continued. “So, I can’t just walk away. So, the ball is rolling in a really positive direction for me to continue my career.”

