UFC Heavyweight Champ Jon Jones Teases Retirement ‘Let’s See What UFC Offers’

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones continues to flirt with the idea of retirement from mixed martial arts.

Earlier this month, Jon Jones defeated Stipe Miocic and successfully retained his UFC heavyweight championship. In terms of the next step, many want to see him defend his belt against interim champion Tom Aspinall – but there’s no guarantee that it’s going to happen.

One of the main reasons for that is simple: it doesn’t seem like Jon Jones wants to fight him. Instead, he’s openly teased a possible superfight against UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Beyond that, one of the other viable options for ‘Bones’ is to ride off into the sunset and leave the sport as the greatest of all time (in the eyes of many). In a recent series of tweets, it seems as if Jon was going through a wide range of emotions.

“While you’re enjoying the day, eating junk, blazing up, and grinding on video games. Just remember: your competition probably put in some sort of work today and is already scheming how to conquer 2025. Food for thought… success isn’t luck; it’s a decision and the discipline to stick to it. Happy Thanksgiving!”

“I’d probably vacate the belt before officially retiring. Let’s see how my meeting with UFC goes.”

Jones then hit back at critics accusing him of ducking Aspinall.

“Crazy how being called a ‘duck’ pays better than most of you internet tough guys will make in a lifetime. Two fights in four years and still one of the biggest names in the sport? That’s not ducking, that’s winning. God’s blessings hit different, stay mad.”

Jon Jones’ legacy within the context of his mixed martial arts career is secure. At the same time, fans will forever remember his decision not to fight Tom Aspinall if that’s what he opts to do.