Jon Jones Teases ‘Big’ Fight Announcement Coming Soon

Buckle up mixed martial arts (MMA) fans, because Jon Jones has a big fight announcement coming your way.

That’s according to the light heavyweight champ himself. “Bones” took to Twitter earlier today (Mon. September 9, 2019) and teased the news.

Buckle your seatbelt my friends, Big fiight announcement coming soon https://t.co/6cDNQ6XChL — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) September 9, 2019

The 32-year-old remains at the top of the light heavyweight mountain since first capturing gold against Mauricio “Shogun” Rua back in 2011. He has been regularly active since returning from suspension in December; racking up wins against Alexander Gustafsson, Anthony Smith, and Thiago Santos.

Now, it remains to be seen who challenges “Bones” next. There has been chatter that Jan Blachowicz could be the next man up after his knockout of former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. However, negotiations for that fight seem to have fallen through. A potential superfight with Brock Lesnar has long been discussed, however, Lesnar has since retired from MMA competition (again) and things have been radio silent in regards to a potential return.

The only top-ranked fighter who doesn’t have an opponent at the moment is Anthony Smith. However, given he just fought Jones, that likely isn’t what’s next. Perhaps Jones will finally make his highly-anticipated jump up to heavyweight and challenge Stipe Miocic in an attempt to become a double champion? Regardless, it will be interesting to see who challenges Jones next.

What do you think Jones’ “big” fight announcement will be?