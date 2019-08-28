Jon Jones Responds To Jan Blachowicz’s Warning About ‘Legendary Polish Power’

Spread the word!













UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones doesn’t seem to be too concerned by the threat of Jan Blachowicz.

While there are calls for Jones to have a rematch with Thiago Santos, it won’t happen until next year. And so, the attention turns to who his next challenger could be. Blachowicz seems to be the ideal opponent, especially coming off a huge knockout win over former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold.

The Pole believes he’s next in line and in a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, warned “Bones” that he’d feel his “legendary Polish power” if they fought next.

Jones, however, didn’t seem to make much of it as he responded on Twitter:

“I almost felt slightly nervous until I heard him say thank you at the end,” he first tweeted.

“I’m assuming he’s never competed against an inner-city black kid from the US before, that’s no small task either,” Jones responded to a fan afterwards.

“We got Jan out there politely asking for a taste of the dream team. We all know what happens here,” he concluded.



Blachowicz has won five of his last six fights and is the only top-five opponent who is yet to face Jones or not have a fight booked.

Do you want to see Blachowicz get the next crack at the title?