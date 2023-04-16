Jon Jones decided to take over Twitter while Max Hollway and Arnold Allen were putting on a 25-minute masterclass at UFC Kansas City on Saturday night.

The reigning UFC heavyweight champion was originally slated for a showdown with former two-time titleholder Stipe Miocic this summer during the promotion’s annual International Fight Week festivities. Unfortunately, it appears that is no longer the case after UFC President Dana White claimed that Jon Jones had simply disappeared after his UFC 285 return. ‘Bones’ reemerged on social media Saturday night, taking a dig at Miocic while responding to some fan inquiries.

Jones kicked things off, responding to a comment by Miocic who suggested that ‘Bones’ was the one running from a heavyweight clash.

“I lay how for a few weeks and then you convince yourself that I’m afraid of you,” Jones tweeted. “Ha whatever you need to tell yourself old timer.”

I lay low for a few weeks and then you convince yourself that I’m afraid of you. Ha whatever you need to tell yourself old timer https://t.co/O7MpfMs1d8 — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 16, 2023

From there, Jon Jones dropped a bit of a bombshell, suggesting that his inevitable scrap with Stipe Miocic could in fact be his last.

“How cool would it be to spend my retirement fight dominating the greatest heavyweight of all time, in my home state at Madison Square Garden?”

Jon Jones walking away from combat sports altogether with a win over Stipe Miocic wouldn’t be all that surprising. Having dominated the light heavyweight division for more than a decade, ‘Bones’ transitioned to heavyweight after a three-year-long layoff. Dispatching top contender Ciryl Gane in just over two minutes to capture the division’s biggest prize, a win over Stipe Miocic would likely cement his legacy as the greatest fighter in mixed martial arts history. After that, there would be little incentive for ‘Bones’ to stick around, aside from cashing the occasional paycheck from Uncle Dana.

Jon Jones Suggests His Fight with Stipe Miocic Could Happen in November at MSG

Continuing to respond to fan inquiries on Twitter, Jon Jones confirmed that July is most certainly out of the question for his meeting with Stipe Miocic. However, ‘Bones’ suggested that a November date at the world’s most famous arena could be in the cards for the highly anticipated heavyweight title fight.