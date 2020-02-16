Jon Jones Slams Corey Anderson After KO Loss To Jan Blachowicz

Spread the word!













Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was in attendance at UFC Rio Rancho last night. The 205lb great was front and centre to watch Jan Blachowicz and Corey Anderson thrown down to earn decide who’s the next top contender.

Jones is fresh off a controversial unanimous decision win over previously unbeaten Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. Many expect the pair to rematch next but ‘Bones’ might have other ideas after seeing a new challange emerge at UFC Rio Rancho.

The 36-year-old Polish fighter Blachowicz propelled himself into title contention in emphatic fashion, picking up a one punch first round knockout win. He then proceeded to call out Jones during his post-fight celebrations.

Speaking to MMA Junkie after the event Jones was quick to praise the new number one contender, he said. “That was an awesome fight. I thought Jan Blachowicz did a hell of a job. His boxing looked great.”

However, the champion was more interested in rubbing salt into the wounds of Anderson, who has relentlessly pursued a fight with Jones for some time.

“Corey seemed slow tonight,” Jones said. “It seemed like something wasn’t clicking in there. He looked slower and more hesitant on his takedowns.”

“Honestly, I think he was more worried about fighting me than fighting Jan Blachowicz,” Jones said. “It showed a valuable lesson of what happens when you look past opponents. I think Corey Anderson tasted humble pie tonight.”

On the UFC post-fight show he continued to go after Anderson after his loss, speaking about his rival Jones said. “I was happy to see Corey Anderson eat his words.”

Once all the cameras were gone Jones continued to troll Anderson by posting comments the UFC Rio Rancho headliner had previously made about fighting him to social media.

