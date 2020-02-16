Jan Blachowicz Puts Corey Anderson’s Lights Out – UFC Rio Rancho Highlights

Spread the word!













Jan Blachowicz staked a claim for the next light heavyweight title shot.

Blachowicz made it seven wins in his last eight after knocking Corey Anderson out in the first round of their UFC Rio Rancho headliner on Saturday night.

He proceeded to call light heavyweight champion Jon Jones out who was in attendance. While many might feel Dominick Reyes deserves a rematch with Jones, Blachowicz is now certainly in the mix, especially with two big knockouts in his last three fights.

You can watch the finish below:

Jan Blachowicz finishes Corey Anderson in the first round via KO.



Blachowicz called for a title shot next with (LHW Champ) Jon Jones sitting ringside. pic.twitter.com/Bg8LNyj26y — Ta1jaN ㊗️ (@Ta1jaNx) February 16, 2020

What did you think of Blachowicz’s finish? Does he deserve the next shot at the light heavyweight title?