Twitter Explodes Over Controversial Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes Decision

The mixed martial arts (MMA) community is losing its mind over last night’s (Sat. February 8, 2020) UFC 247 main event between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes.

The pair headlined the pay-per-view (PPV) event from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Jones and Reyes put on an absolute classic, with many believing Reyes clearly won the first three rounds. With that being said, the judges awarded Jones the fight via unanimous decision, which resulted in a tremendous amount of boos from the arena. Twitter was no different. The MMA community took to Twitter to voice their frustrations with the officiating.

Many are in agreement that Reyes should’ve won the fight, and was robbed. Of course, there are some out there who believe the fight could’ve gone either way, or that Jones was rightfully crowned the winner. However, the majority seem to be of the opinion that Reyes was robbed of the title.

Check out how the MMA community reacted to the controversial decision below.

Humble so each by Jones. Fair play. — michael (@bisping) February 9, 2020

a Jv high school athlete almost beat Jon Jones just imagine what i would do to him 😂 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) February 9, 2020

If you scored that 49-46 for Jones you have no business scoring the biggest title fights in the world. #UFC247 — Mike Chiappetta MMA (@MikeChiappetta) February 9, 2020

Not sure about the score cards . They awarded pressure tonight . What scores more PRESSURE or point strikes ? There’s is no concrete answer . We need a standard judging system! #UFC247 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 9, 2020

Not robbery. Close fight, could have gone either way. 3-1 or 2-2 going into 5th. I thought 3-2 Reyes but the fight was so close it could have gone either way. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 9, 2020

I don't agree with the scoring. But I knew I could've went either way.#UFC247 — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) February 9, 2020

Crowd is booing LOUD after Jon Jones is announced as the winner #UFC247 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) February 9, 2020

OMG! What a wonderful performance for Reyes?! 👀 #UFC247 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) February 9, 2020

Man. That’s a doozy. Need to watch it again but the first two were clearly Reyes. Round 3 close. Last two were Jones. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 9, 2020

Wow! Jones retains with scorecards of 48-47, 48-47, 49-46. It was a very very close fight, but Jones is #AndStill. Whoever had the 49-46 cards needs a new job. pic.twitter.com/PHM7H2Q4Hd — Jim Edwards (@MMA_Jim) February 9, 2020

THIS IS FUCKING BS WOW. REALLY? WTF 🙈 — Manny Gamburyan (@MannyGamburyan) February 9, 2020

This is embarrassing for the sport. — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) February 9, 2020

The decisions tonight were all wrong . They need vet fighters to become judges for our sport — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) February 9, 2020

I had Reyes in the first three rounds. Credit to Jones on coming on strong 4th and 5th but I would of guessed Reyes won that fight on scorecards. — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) February 9, 2020

Really came down to how judges called round 3. Reyes fought extremely well. Came out hot. Seeing a Jones that isn’t fighting with the same creativity he had before. Still game but this Jones is a little too predictable in 2019/2020. #UFC246 — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 9, 2020

MOTHER FUCKING ROBBERY DOM WON THAT FIGHT — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) February 9, 2020

@DomReyes so impressive. @JonnyBones always knowing how to get the win. Calmly dismantled. Fight IQ always out of this world #UFC247 — Tyson Pedro (@tyson_pedro_) February 9, 2020

Damn, close fight!!! — Edmen Shahbazyan (@edmenshahbazyan) February 9, 2020

More craziness of course. 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Michael Johnson (@FollowTheMenace) February 9, 2020

What did you think of the UFC 247 decision for Jones vs. Reyes?