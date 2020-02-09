Twitter Explodes Over Controversial Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes Decision

The mixed martial arts (MMA) community is losing its mind over last night’s (Sat. February 8, 2020) UFC 247 main event between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes.
The pair headlined the pay-per-view (PPV) event from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Jones and Reyes put on an absolute classic, with many believing Reyes clearly won the first three rounds. With that being said, the judges awarded Jones the fight via unanimous decision, which resulted in a tremendous amount of boos from the arena. Twitter was no different. The MMA community took to Twitter to voice their frustrations with the officiating.
Many are in agreement that Reyes should’ve won the fight, and was robbed. Of course, there are some out there who believe the fight could’ve gone either way, or that Jones was rightfully crowned the winner. However, the majority seem to be of the opinion that Reyes was robbed of the title.
Check out how the MMA community reacted to the controversial decision below.
What did you think of the UFC 247 decision for Jones vs. Reyes?