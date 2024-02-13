Tom Aspinall shuts down UFC title fights with Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic: ‘I’m too dangerous, man’

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall believes there is a reason to why he is not facing either Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic.

Following his phenomenal first round knockout over then No.1 ranked Sergei Pavlovich, Aspinall cemented himself the division’s top contender. However, the UFC has instead decided to rebook Miocic Vs. Jones after the latter suffered an injury, leaving Tom Aspinall in a sort of limbo.

Tom Aspinall claims he’s “too dangerous” for Jones – Miocic

Aspinall has tried to push for a fight with either man but remains without an opponent with both Jones and Miocic unwilling to face Aspinall next. Appearing on The MMA Hour, Aspinall believes it is simply because he poses too much danger, but also expressed his deep respect for both guys.

“I’m too dangerous, man,” he said. “Simple. I’m too risky for these guys. Who knows, one day maybe when the shoe’s on the other foot, and I’m on the back end of my career, I get put in a situation like that, I’ll do the same thing. I’m not blaming anybody.

“I want to say how much respect I have for both guys. These guys are friggin’ heroes of mine. That is part of the reason that I would love to get the opportunity to fight them. But if it’s not happening, it’s not happening. And the crying’s over.” (H/T MMA Fighting)

Aspinall revealed that the UFC had even offered him a fight with Miocic, which he accepted, however, the two-time heavyweight champion quickly shot down a fight with the Brit.

“They offered me Stipe, and I was like, of course,” Aspinall said. “And like one hour later, they came back and were like, ‘No, Stipe just wants to fight Jones.’

It’s unclear what exactly the UFC will do with Aspinall, but the 30-year-old might be facing an extended time out.

What would you like to see Tom Aspinall do next?