Video – Jon Jones shakes hand with Stipe Miocic after intense UFC 309 weigh-In staredown

Accepting a handshake offer from incoming opponent, Stipe Miocic tonight ahead of UFC 309, Jon Jones still managed to share an intense face-off with the Ohio native as the two prepare for tomorrow’s headliner at Madison Square Garden.

Jones, the current heavyweight champion, returns to action for the first time since March of last year tomorrow, making his comeback for the first time since ascening to the vacant heavyweight throne an annum ago.

Winning the vacant title in a main event pairing with former interim gold holder, Ciryl Gane, Jones submitted the French contender with a first round guillotine choke in dominant fashion.

And matching with Miocic tomorrow, Jon Jones welcomes the Ohio veteran back to action for the first time in three years, having remained sidelined since 2021, dropping a brutal second round knockout loss to fellow former gold holder, Francis Ngannou in their championship fight rematch.

Jon Jones shakes hands with Stipe Miocic ahead of UFC 309

Overnight, sharing the stage at a pre-fight press event, Jones refused to shake hands with Miocic — claiming the pairing with the latter was now “personal”, pointing to alleged disrespect levelled to him by his opponent in the months leading up to their title main event clash.

And tonight, however, once more pitted face-to-face at the official ceremonial weigh ins, Jones would eventually accept a handshake offer from Miocic — with UFC CEO, Dana White still keeping a close eye on proceedings between the duo.

Catch all your weigh-in results ahead of UFC 309 tomorrow, below.

Heavyweight – Jon Jones (c) (237.6lbs) vs. Stipe Miocic (248.6lbs)

Lightweight – Charles Oliveira (155.6lbs) vs. Michael Chandler (155.6lbs)

Middleweight – Bo Nickal (185.4lbs) vs. Paul Craig (186lbs)

Flyweight – Viviane Araujo (125.6lbs) vs. Karine Silva (125.8lbs)

Catchweight – Mauricio Ruffy (164.4lbs) vs. Jame Liontop (166.2lbs)

Bantamweight – Jonathan Martinez (135.8) vs. Marcus McGhee (135.6lbs)

Middleweight – Chris Weidman (186lbs) vs. Eryk Anders (185.6lbs)

Lightweight – Jim Miller (155.6lbs) vs. Damon Jackson (155.2lbs)

Lightweight – David Onama (155.6lbs) vs. Roberto Romero (155lbs)

Heavyweight – Marcin Tybura (251lbs) vs. Jhonata Diniz (253.2lbs)