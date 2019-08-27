Jon Jones Sends Heartfelt Message To Daniel Cormier After Losing Father

Spread the word!













Its been a rough past week for former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

“DC” dropped his heavyweight title to Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 241 when he was finished in the fourth round. Earlier this week, Cormier revealed that his father also passed away after a battle with cancer. All of this comes at a time when Cormier must decide whether or not he desires to continue fighting.

Cormier has received a ton of support from the MMA community in the wake of the passing of his father. Even his longtime rival, Jon Jones, put aside their differences and issued a heartfelt message to Cormier. Here’s what “Bones” had to say.

“All beef aside, I’m really sorry about your loss DC. Know that he’s in heaven with the opportunity to watch you front row and center for the rest of your life. Continue living a life that makes him proud. Thoughts go out to you and your family today”

All beef aside, I’m really sorry about your loss DC. Know that he’s in heaven with the opportunity to watch you front row and center for the rest of your life. Continue living a life that makes him proud. Thoughts go out to you and your family today https://t.co/8IyQGzXt4a — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 26, 2019

It’s a nice gesture from Jones considering all the bad blood between himself and Cormier over the years. In fact, if “DC” does decide to continue fighting, a trilogy bout with Jones is one fight many believe Cormier would accept before riding off into the sunset.

