Daniel Cormier Issues Emotional Statement After Losing Father To Cancer

Its been a rough week for former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

Last week, Cormier dropped his UFC heavyweight championship to Stipe Miocic after a fourth-round TKO defeat at UFC 241. It marked the second official loss of “DC’s” mixed martial arts (MMA) career. Now, the 40-year-old is contemplating whether or not he should retire.

Also, Cormier recently took to Instagram to issue a lengthy and emotional statement, announcing that his father has passed after a battle with cancer. Here’s what the MMA legend had to say.

“Today I lost my hero to cancer, my father was the bravest, strongest, hardest working and most caring person I’ve ever known. Always the life of the party and made everyone he ever came in contact with feel good. I never could have imagined we would be going through this right now.

“All the lessons I wanna try and pass along I learned from my dad. You know its about the legacy we leave behind and my dads legacy will be one of just a great person, loving husband and father and friend to everyone. If you’ve ever met Percy Benoit you’re better for it. We were able to see some amazing things pops and I hope you enjoyed the ride, I only wanted to make you proud.

“I love you pop, you were the strength of this family, now you get to rest. No more pain. Love you Dad.”

Cormier has yet to come to a decision on his future inside the cage, however, he likely has more important things on his mind after the passing of his father. We here at LowKickMMA would like to extend our sincere thoughts and prayers to the Cormier family during this difficult time.