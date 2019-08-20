Jon Jones Says He’d Embarrass Brock Lesnar If They Fought

Spread the word!













Brock Lesnar was supposed to return to the Octagon to take on Daniel Cormier. Yet, that never happened as he stayed with WWE.

Now, however, Kurt Angle was on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show where he said Brock would only come back to fight Jon Jones.

“I know he said that he’s retired,” Kurt Angle said. “The one fight he wants, and I don’t know if it’s ever going to happen, but he wants to go up against Jon Jones.”

Jon Jones then saw it and responded on Twitter with the following:

Brock is way too slow, I’ll embarrass him. https://t.co/rbg2Lfgpnw — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 20, 2019

“Brock is way too slow, I’ll embarrass him,” he wrote.

Of course, Lesnar last fought back at UFC 200 where he beat Mark Hunt by decision but it was overturned to a no-contest due to Lesnar failing a drug test. He is currently 5-3 and one no-contest in his career where he is also the former UFC heavyweight champion. He beat Randy Couture at UFC 91 in just his fourth pro fight to win the title then defended it against Frank Mir, and Shane Carwin before losing it to Cain Velasquez by TKO. In his next fight he lost by TKO to Alistair Overeem and left for WWE before coming back at UFC 200.

Jones, meanwhile, is arguably the greatest fighter of all-time and is coming off of a split-decision win over Thiago Santos at UFC 239. He once again defended his light heavyweight title and did so for the second time in 2019.

If Brock Lesnar does return, a fight against Jon Jones would no doubt be a massive payday for both.

Would you be interested in seeing Brock Lesnar vs. Jon Jones?