Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar Still On The Table Heading Into 2019

According to UFC President Dana White, the Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar heavyweight title fight is still on the table.

Lesnar stormed the cage at UFC 226 right after “DC” knocked out Stipe Miocic to become the new heavyweight champion of the world. Then all hell broke loose. The former heavyweight champ rushed Cormier and shoved the new champ. The gears were seemingly in motion for Lesnar to challenge Cormier for the heavyweight strap.

The talk of Lesnar fighting “DC” slowed down, however, as the USADA testing process picked back up for the “Beast”.

On Saturday (Dec. 30, 2018) Cormier relinquished his light heavyweight title, thus renouncing the double-champ moniker. That allowed Jon Jones to recapture his 205-pound title in the main event of last weekend’s UFC 232.

During the UFC 232 post-fight press conference via MMAjunkie, White revisited the Cormier-Lesnar fight talk and hinted that that’s a fight that still has some momentum behind it.

“No, (Lesnar is) not out of the picture. Absolutely (he could still fight Cormier). I think he’s already under contract with me. We were talking about it, and then he ended up signing a new deal with WWE.

“He’s in a very unique position because he can play this thing between UFC and WWE. And they get right down to the wire, and I think Vince (McMahon) throws so much money at him that he says, ‘All right, I’ll do (WWE) again.’ Because this is here no matter what. When he’s ready, he can come in here and fight and he’s gonna make a ( expletive) ton of money here, too. So it makes sense. I’m assuming that’s what’s going on.”

Lesnar is currently busy with his WWE duties. However, when the time comes, if Lesnar isn’t ready to get back into the Octagon, White will look for other challengers to “DC” heavyweight crown.

“One of the things you guys know about me is, I don’t wait for anybody. I’m not (expletive) waiting around for anybody. I’m rolling with the business,” White said. “Guy doesn’t want to fight this year? It’s all good. It doesn’t matter who you are – how big you are, what your deal is. You don’t want to fight, do your thing. When you’re ready to fight, you come back and talk to me and we’ll figure something out.”

White went on to say that he is the first person to speak up when a fighter should call it a career. But for “DC” however, White believes he has a good three to four more fights left in him.

“(Jones-Cormier and Cormier-Lesnar) are both good fights. I think Jones, (Lesnar) and Stipe (Miocic) are all good fights for Cormier if Cormier wants to do three more fights,” White said.