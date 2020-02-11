Jon Jones Reveals How He Feels After Re-Watching Dominick Reyes Fight

Spread the word!













There was a lot of controversy surrounding this past weekend’s UFC 247 pay-per-view (PPV) main event between Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes for the UFC light heavyweight championship.

After five rounds of fighting, Jones was awarded the unanimous decision victory by the Texas judges. However, there was some overwhelming support from the mixed martial arts (MMA) community who suggested that Reyes should’ve been given the nod on the scorecards. Now, days later, Jones has re-watched the fight and offered his opinion on the win.

Taking to Instagram, Jones said he and his team feel “confident” in their victory after looking back on the bout.

“Just finished re-watching #UFC247 with the coaches, we are confident in our victory.”

Reyes, of course, says he believes he clearly won rounds one, two, and three, and took the latter rounds and played things much more conservative as he thought he already had the fight won on the scorecards. Now, Reyes is calling for an immediate rematch with “Bones,” an option that UFC president Dana White has not yet ruled out. It will be interesting to see if the Las Vegas-based MMA promotion decides to run things back after the controversial weekend in Texas.

