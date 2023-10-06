Returning from a three-year-plus hiatus with a stunning first round submission victory back in March, incumbent heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has urged fans and event opponent Stipe Miocic to not rule out him searching for a second straight submission stoppage at UFC 295 – as he prepares for the November clash with Miocic, alongside grappling phenom, Gordon Ryan.

Jones, a former two-time undisputed light heavyweight champion, minted himself as the heavyweight champion back in March atop a UFC 295 card in March, landing a wholly dominant first round guillotine choke submission win over former interim champion, Ciryl Gane.

And now booked to fight former two-time heavyweight champion, Miocic in their respective returns at UFC 295 in November, Jones headlines the Madison Square Garden event – which just got it’s official poster and billboard released by the Dana White-led organization last night.

Employing the talents of the above-mentioned Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, Ryan into his training camp for his return in just over one months’ time, Endicott native, Jones has been widely backed to quickly and decisively dispatch veteran challenger, Miocic.

Jon Jones is training with worlds #1 grappler, Gordon Ryan pic.twitter.com/fUddTe0NNn — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) October 5, 2023



Jon Jones teases submission win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 295

And appearing to feel more than confident of success, Jones warned the Ohio native and fans alike, not to rule out a possible consecutive submission win in ‘The Big Apple’.

“Great having King Ryan back in Albuquerque,” Jon Jones posted on his official Instagram account. “Brother always comes with the best vibes and knowledge. Ladies and gentlemen, do not count out a first round submission.” (H/T MMA Mania)

And whilst providing somewhat of an prediction if moreso a warning to Miocic ahead of their heavyweight tangle, the former has also warned Jones that he will experience real heavyweight power when they share the Octagon in November.

“Power, there’s no question,” Stipe Miocic said. “You’ve got a big man in there throwing bombs. It doesn’t matter if you throw hard or not. All that weight behind a punch with small gloves, anything can happen.”

“He’s (Jon Jones) there to win,” Stipe Miocic explained. “He’s a fighter. He’s one of the best of all time so, he’s going to be ready to go.”

Can Jon Jones submit Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 next month?