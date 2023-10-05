UFC heavyweight world champion Jon Jones recently hit the mat with one of the greatest BJJ specialists in the sport today, Gordon Ryan.

Next month, ‘Bones’ will return to the Octagon eight months removed from his stunning world-title-winning performance against perennial contender Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. This time, Jon Jones will be defending the title as he meets perhaps the greatest heavyweight in the history of the division, Stipe Miocic. The pair are set to headline the promotion’s return to Madison Square Garden at UFC 295.

Before their highly anticipated clash in The Big Apple, Jon Jones appears to be putting in some work with submission grappling legend Gordon Ryan. Jones shared an image of himself with ‘The King’ on his Instagram stories:

“Great having King Ryan back in Albuquerque. Brother always comes with the best vibes and knowledge,” Jones wrote. “Ladies and gentlemen, do not count out a first round submission.”

Gordon Ryan Delivers a Dominant Performance in His Return to Action

Gordon Ryan recently returned to competition after more than a year on the shelf due to a severe case of strep throat that he contracted during a road trip to Abu Dhabi. After multiple rounds of antibiotic treatment, Ryan’s condition only worsened forcing him to undergo a tonsillectomy.

Unfortunately, Ryan’s health issues did not stop there as he began to experience stomach discomfort due to fungal growth in his small intestine.

On October 1, Gordon Ryan returned to action at WNO 20: Night of Champions and successfully defended his heavyweight title against Patrick Gaudio. ‘The King’ delivered a dominant performance that saw him essentially playing with his prey before scoring a slick submission by way of an arm bar.