Jon Jones praised Thiago Santos while mocking Anthony Smith during a recent Twitter interaction with a fan.

The former light heavyweight champion was defending himself when a fan claimed he was nothing like his older self when he finished Daniel Cormier back in 2017.

The fan went on to add that the old Jones would have finished former middleweights like Santos and Smith to which “Bones” responded.

“Thiago Santos is a masterful knockout artist and I stood with him for 25 minutes. Fought him where he was absolute best, had Anthony Smith in the fetal position the whole fight. But sure I suck lol. Standards high when your 🐐 I get it”

Santos, of course, compromised his knee early on in his light heavyweight title fight with Jones back in July last year in addition to suffering a number of other injuries during the fight that have kept him out since. Despite that, Jones was only able to win a split decision.

Jones’ win over Smith in March of that year was more comprehensive though it was a drab affair that saw the champion come out on top via unanimous decision. Although there was respect between the two initially, that’s gone out of the window especially after recent comments Jones made about Smith’s home invasion.

And after this latest tweet, there’s certainly no love lost between the pair.

