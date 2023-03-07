Jon Jones lands as pound for pound number one following UFC 285 title victory

UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones returns to the No.1 on the UFC’s official pound-for-pound rankings.

Jones made a successful return to the Octagon last Saturday night after a three-year layoff, running through former interim champion, Ciryl Gane, in just two minutes. ‘Bones’ quickly implemented his sensational grappling, taking the Frenchman down against the fence before locking up a guillotine to capture the UFC heavyweight title.

For his efforts, Jones rocketed up the promotions P4P rankings, jumping nine spaces to the No.1 spot, bumping featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski to second place. Jones is no stranger to this position, holding this No.1 spot up until 2020 during his multiple title reigns down at light-heavyweight.

Jon Jones (@JonnyBones) is once again the top pound-for-pound fighter in the #UFC.



In the latest rankings update, new heavyweight champ "Bones" slides up nine spots and now sits atop the pound-for-pound list.



More: https://t.co/7OmKmPCH3x pic.twitter.com/6mmNoqWLv5 — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) March 7, 2023

The rankings update also saw formerly unranked Alexa Grasso jump up to No.2 in the female P4P. This came after the Mexican would cause the upset over Valentina Shevchenko, leaving with her belt and spot on the rankings, pushing the long time champion down to No.3.

As for divisional rankings, South African middleweight, Dricus Du Plessis would jump four spots to No.7 after stopping Derek Brunson, while surging welterweight Shavkat Rakhmonov would go up three places, also to No.7

What’s next for Jon Jones?

Immediately following his historical win, Jones would call out former champion Stipe Miocic, who many regard as the greatest heavyweight ever. The pair are set to clash July as part of international fight week, headlining the UFC 290 card, meaning that there will be it least two heavyweight title fights in one year, something that has not happened for some time.

Does Jon Jones deserve the No.1 pound-for-pound spot?