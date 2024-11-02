Former Champ Throws Shade at Jon Jones’ Latest Workout, Says ‘Chuck Lifted More’

The UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was proudly showing off his weight training on Instagram when former champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson mocked him stating that he’s seen MMA icon Chuck Liddell lift heavier.

Rampage Jackso Mocks Jon Jones

‘Bones‘ Jon Jones is an all-time great in MMA with his legendary run in the light heavyweight division. Since becoming champion in 2011, Jones has defeated notable fighters such as Rashad Evans, Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua, Daniel Cormier, Vitor Belfort, Lyoto Machida, and Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, among many others. Eventually, he vacated his light heavyweight throne, and ‘Bones’ moved up to heavyweight where he earned UFC gold.

Now on social media, Jon Jones often shows off his new heavyweight physique. He said:

“240 pounds, fast and strong. I used to walk around at 235lbs as a light heavyweight. This almost feels like a light heavyweight fight without the weight cut.”

Former UFC champion Quinton ‘Rampage‘ Jackson remarked:

“I’ve seen Chuck lift more”

Chuck Liddell recently said, in an interview with Jackson, that in his prime he would have been able to defeat the all-time great Jon Jones. ‘The Iceman’ was a key figure in helping transition the sport from underground to mainstream. The knockout striker was celebrated for his notable wins over Randy Couture and Tito Ortiz. On facing Jon Jones, Liddell said: