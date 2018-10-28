Jon Jones Not Impressed With Anthony Smith’s “Ok” Performance At UFC Moncton

Jon Jones not impressed by the latest win that rising prospect Anthony Smith was able to secure in a fight against his toughest challenger to date.

As seen in the headliner of UFC Moncton (also known as UFC Fight Night 138) at Moncton Coliseum in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, Smith scored a big win. He beat former title contender Volkan Oezdemir by third round rear-naked choke. This fight aired as the main event on FOX Sports 1.

Heading into this fight, there were many fight fans believed that Smith would be the next in line for a title shot. Thus, when he picked up this victory, it’s almost a guarantee.

Smith is 7-2 under the UFC banner and holds wins over the likes of Mauricio Rua, Rashad Evans, and Hector Lombard. Before this fight, he beat former UFC light heavyweight champ Rua by KO in July in Hamburg, Germany.

The belief is that he’ll fight the winner of the vacant light heavyweight title bout between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson in the main event of UFC 232. The reason for the title being vacated is due to reigning champion Daniel Cormier being stripped due to his status as the heavyweight champion. He’s slated to fight Derrick Lewis with the heavyweight title on the line at the UFC 230 pay-per-view event. He is then expected to fight Brock Lesnar in January of next year.

Jon Jones Not Impressed With This Win

The former UFC light heavyweight champion reacted to his win by writing the following on his Twitter, “It was OK.”

The UFC 232 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.